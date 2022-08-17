Minions of the New World Order | Episode 18

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Author and journalist Matthew Ehret joins the show to chat with Liberty Man about the evolution of the New World Order empire in modern history. They discuss some of the front men of the globalist cabal and the methods they use to steer civil society towards their ultimate and final revolution.
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