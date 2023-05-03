https://gettr.com/post/p2fxunad212
There is a lot of research right now showing by different parties, including the US government, that the CCP has been attacking Miles since 2017.
現在包括美國政府在內的各方的大量研究表明，中共從2017年開始就一直在攻擊郭文貴。
@redpill @S7Gril
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #JoshReid #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedonwtheccp
