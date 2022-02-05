Grand Jury The Court Of Public Opinion

Opening Session of the Grand Jury Proceeding by the Peoples´ Court of Public Opinion



A group of international lawyers and a judge are conducting criminal investigation modelled after the United States Grand Jury proceedings in order to present to the public all available evidence of COVID-19 Crimes Against Humanity to date against "leaders, organizers, instigators and accomplices" who aided, abetted or actively participated in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic. This investigation is of the people, by the people and for the people, so YOU can be part of the jury.



Through showing a complete picture of what we are facing, including the geopolitical and historical backdrop - the proceeding is meant to create awareness about



the factual collapse of the current, hijacked system and its institutions, and, as a consequence

the necessity for the people themselves retaking their sovereignty, and

the necessity to first stop this plandemic´s measures by refusing to comply, and

the necessity to jump-start their own new system of health care, education, economics and judiciary, so that democracy and the rule of law on the basis of our constitutions will be reestablished.

More information www.grand-jury.net



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