Did you ever think you would see Berkeley California like this ? I visited for various reasons while attending college at UCLA - it was such a cool town back then - late 60's
Like all or most all of the industrial buildings in this area are empty. Where did all the tenants go ?  Do they have a Poop map for this area ?

Keywords
homelessemptybuildings

