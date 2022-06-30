Terral03.com Black Star Report for 2022 Newsletter 26: June 30, 2022

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]

--

Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved into the first Earth-change Lull Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and right side of the Scorpio Constellation.

--

None of the 6-magnitude earthquake events for Week 17 marks the first double-zero values since Week 16-17 in 2021. The previous double-zero values for the 6-mag quakes happened in Weeks 16-17 of the 2018 orbit cycle that ended a streak of four consecutive Weeks (14-17).

--

With respect and equality, BRICS walks on the road of a new civilization

https://www.khmertimeskh.com/501103872/with-respect-and-equality-brics-walks-on-the-road-of-a-new-civilization/

--

MonkeyPox Vaccine has HIGHER rates of Heart Disease side effects than COVID Vaccines

https://nexusnewsfeed.com/article/health-healing/monkeypox-vaccine-has-higher-rates-of-heart-disease-side-effects-than-covid-vaccines

--

Rationing Has Already Started in Europe as The Entire Globe Plunges into A Horrific Economic Nightmare

https://www.activistpost.com/2022/06/rationing-has-already-started-in-europe-as-the-entire-globe-plunges-into-a-horrific-economic-nightmare.html

--

New superbug found in pigs can jump to humans

https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/health/health-problems/new-superbug-found-in-pigs-can-jump-to-humans/news-story/91e1f67590adbadb8c8f588e3043365d

--

Ring the ALARM! Today’s water crisis isn’t a fire drill – It’s apocalyptic

https://strangesounds.org/2022/06/ring-the-alarm-todays-water-crisis-isnt-a-fire-drill-its-apocalyptic.html

==

Read the Full Report by Subscribing to the 2022 Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.

--

Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

--

Get Free Silver:

Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105

Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)

--

Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3

Related:

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

--

NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt

--

None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

--

Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

--

Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

--

Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

--

Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

--

Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

--

Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.





Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA





Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g





Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03







More info at https://www.terral03.com





Contact Terral: [email protected]