Schwab : "We have to be prepared for a world where we see a fusion of our physical, our digital and our biological dimensions."

"We have to be prepared for a world where we see a fusion of our physical, our digital and our biological dimensions."
Speaking at the annual globalist conference formerly known as the World Government Summit, Klaus Schwab touts the arrival of the "fourth industrial revolution".
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia
