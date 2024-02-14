Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Schwab : "We have to be prepared for a world where we see a fusion of our physical, our digital and our biological dimensions."
channel image
The Prisoner
8968 Subscribers
Shop now
143 views
Published 13 hours ago

"We have to be prepared for a world where we see a fusion of our physical, our digital and our biological dimensions."

Speaking at the annual globalist conference formerly known as the World Government Summit, Klaus Schwab touts the arrival of the "fourth industrial revolution".

Source @RealWideAwakeMedia

Keywords
world government summitfourth industrial revolutionklaus schwab

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket