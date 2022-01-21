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Master Plan to Conquer 2022 - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin
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67 views • January 21, 2022
Top encouraging Zig Ziglar quotes to apply throughout the new year

Illegal Congressional Bill H.R.550 (Immunization Infrastructure Modernization Act of 2021) tracks “vaccination” status

Documentary film Enemies Within the Church exposes the Marxist “Christian” institutions and leaders

Producer Brant Fricker declares keys to success stems from gratefulness


🛠 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Bill H.R.550 Immunization Infrastructure Modernization Act of 2021: https://bit.ly/3EDeKwe
The Real Anthony Fauci book: https://amzn.to/32KLjLg
Door-to-Door Vaccination Teams Unleashed in NY: https://bit.ly/3FEDjdx
Find Brant Fricker on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/brantfricker
Brant’s YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/SPOTLIGHTTULSA
Enemies Within The Church movie trailer: https://bit.ly/3JrLoEz
Enemies Within The Church website: https://enemieswithinthechurch.com/
Enemies Within The Church exposes Marxists within the church: https://bit.ly/32WfpLK
Top 23 Zig Ziglar quotes to live by: https://stunningmotivation.com/zig-ziglar-quotes/

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Keywords
successvaccinationchristiancommunismsocialismmarxismindoctrinationmaster planresolutionsjabnew yearsshotcovidtina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showenemies within the churchzig ziglarhr550 immunizationbrant fricker
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