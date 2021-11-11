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LYMPH NODES & SWOLLEN GLANDS-DR ANDREW ALEXANDER
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317 views • November 11, 2021
- Lymph Nodes & Swollen Glands - Andrew Alexander, Lymph nodes help your body recognize and fight germs, infections and other foreign substances. A swollen gland is an enlargement of one or more lymph nodes. We went to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs and spoke with Dr. Andrew Alexander, asking him to tell us why people get swollen glands?
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