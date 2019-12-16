SURVIVALL BLUES

c. 1979, 2012 – Mike Caraway



1) Nanotech metals and antenna worms

scattered all over the sky,

I’m tryin to breathe these extra low frequencies,

too tired to wheeze or to cry,

Cell towers, power meters, RFID’s,

Vaccines, gm-foods, manufactured disease,

So many ways they control us and kill us slowly,

until our day has come to suddenly fly,



CHORUS: Talkin ‘bout survivall, talking ‘bout survivall,

Talkin ‘bout survivall blues.



2) The mass murderer stands far outside the truth,

and bows to the lackeys’ applause,

The hypocrisy of liars burns his brand on their hearts,

and they disobey even their own laws,

This regime they devise to congratulate them

Is paid for with the life-blood of all our children,

We overthrow it together with our faith and love,

Hopin to ride away when heaven calls.



CHORUS



3) The agent of change claims to be your best friend,

in his humanitarian disguise,

With mother nature fables of one people, one earth,

one sustainable climate of lies,

Havin higher consciousness and more fun than you,

Managin how you look out and what you should do,

All to hide the promise of everlasting life

when together we bodily rise.



CHORUS



4) Throw off the chains of the games bein played upon you,

the ruthless rulers that you cannot afford,

Refuse to learn tricks from that slick high-school clique

herding you toward their psycho ward,

We have been set free just to be you and me,

We’re loved from the center of eternity,

So we can dance past the night, all alive in the light

with our risen, only, happy Lord.



CHORUS