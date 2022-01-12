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The name Yâ-hwéh = Yâhuwshúa` Sunday class Jan 9th 2022
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10 views • January 12, 2022
The name is power, what is the name-
Is the name yahweh an entity that took the name of God to fool mankind?
If you'd like to join us online Sunday mornings at 8 am MST just grab the link below- and meet us in zoom-
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89013936345
Contact me at [email protected] with questions
Is the name yahweh an entity that took the name of God to fool mankind?
If you'd like to join us online Sunday mornings at 8 am MST just grab the link below- and meet us in zoom-
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89013936345
Contact me at [email protected] with questions
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