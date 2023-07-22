NATO's Eyes Bugged Out┃Russian Unique & Unsurpassed System UR-77 METEORIT Clears a Path to KUPYANSK

The situation in the Kharkiv direction of the front is rapidly escalating. The suspicion of military analysts was fully justified - after the failure of the Ukrainian army's counteroffensive in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the main focus of the fighting began to shift to the Kharkiv direction. The Russians, realizing that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had finally lost their offensive potential in the south of the country, created their powerful offensive fist in the North, gradually starting to advance in the Kharkiv direction.

