ISIS Explained

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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qrZVs71dS10
Further Info:
Top 10 Indications or Proofs ISIS is a US-Israeli Creation:
https://thefreedomarticles.com/top-10-proofs-isis-us-israeli-creation/
America Created Al-Qaeda and the ISIS Terror Group:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/america-created-al-qaeda-and-the-isis-terror-group/5402881
UN Report Reveals How Israel is Coordinating with ISIS Militants Inside Syria:
https://21stcenturywire.com/2015/02/19/un-report-reveals-how-israel-is-coordinating-with-isis-militants-inside-syria/
Israeli Intel Chief: We Don’t Want ISIS Defeated in Syria:
https://news.antiwar.com/2016/06/21/israeli-intel-chief-we-dont-want-isis-defeated-in-syria/
ISIS = ISRAELI SECRET INTELLIGENCE SERVICE:
http://themillenniumreport.com/2014/09/isis-israeli-secret-intelligence-service/
The Strange Case of Baghdadi, Was He the Jewish Head of a Mossad Run ISIS?:
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/10/28/the-strange-case-of-baghdadi-was-he-the-jewish-head-of-a-mossad-run-isis/