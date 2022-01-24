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NEW PLANDEMIC UNDERWAY - MARBURG - DEADLIER THAN COVID
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480 views • January 24, 2022
From UKACTION
This new virus was mentioned months ago but was kept Hush Hush until now.
By saying that covid restrictions are now being downgraded, that is just a ploy to release the new Monster to the planet and that my friends is .... MARBURG.
Get ready for more new RESTRICTIONS (confined to your homes) and of course, there is no vaccine for this deadly creature. Why would there be? It's all FAKE once again and no vaccine can cure a FAKE VIRUS.
This new virus was mentioned months ago but was kept Hush Hush until now.
By saying that covid restrictions are now being downgraded, that is just a ploy to release the new Monster to the planet and that my friends is .... MARBURG.
Get ready for more new RESTRICTIONS (confined to your homes) and of course, there is no vaccine for this deadly creature. Why would there be? It's all FAKE once again and no vaccine can cure a FAKE VIRUS.
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