One of Israel’s top propagandists, got “shot in the head”, and managed to survive.
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10141 followers
138 views • 1 day ago
One of Israel’s top propagandists, who also happens to be on Netanyahu’s legal defense team against the ICC, who also happened to “survive Oct 7th”, somehow ended up at this Hanukkah event in Bondi Beach, got “shot in the head”, and managed to survive.


WHY TF ARE WE LETTING PLAY IN OUR FACES LIKE THIS?!


Source @Hot Spot

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
false flagzionistcrisis actorarsen ostrovsky
