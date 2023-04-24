https://gettr.com/post/p2f87or7cd9
在中国以及世界各地约六亿新中国联邦人，他们试图打倒中共。而中共利用世界各国政府来追杀他们。
In China and around the world, about 600 million people in the New Federal State of China's network try to take down the Chinese Communist Party. And the Chinese Communist Party uses the governments of the world to hunt them down.
#feemilesguo #freeyvettewang #JeremyHerrell #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese
