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Control - Oppress - Victimize - Isolate - Divide (COVID)... That's the Great Reset
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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205 views • February 14, 2021
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INTRO VID: You’ll Own Nothing and Be Happy!? - The Great Reset - AwakenwithJP: https://youtu.be/bEQcyIGH_vQ

Attention Span Infographic:
https://www.digitalinformationworld.com/2018/09/the-human-attention-span-infographic.html

Bill Gates continue to take over food distribution: https://www.producer.com/news/bill-gates-owns-largest-ownership-stake-at-cn/

“You know that wearing this mask through the next year here can save lives, a significant number of lives,” Biden says: https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1359985372860719116

Forest brook Elementary teacher Teresa Holmes recorded a video of her classroom which has 28 desks now armed with plexiglass shields: https://twitter.com/donkamion78/status/1359997999825494017

Instagram removes vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. account with 800,000+ subscribers over ‘debunked claims about vaccines’: https://www.rt.com/usa/515216-vaccine-skeptic-kennedy-instagram-removed

Elderly woman exercising with a sign, assaulted and ticketed by Toronto Police: https://twitter.com/CrasTalk/status/1360644944139010053

B.C. readies plans to stop visitors at the Alberta border, if needed: https://vancouversun.com/opinion/columnists/vaughn-palmer-b-c-readies-plans-to-stop-visitors-at-the-alberta-border-if-needed

More Tik Tok Nurses: https://twitter.com/denisdriver3/status/1358000821498228736
Fight for $15 - Workers to be replaced by robots (all part of Great Reset): https://twitter.com/NOTDumPhuk/status/1359849400516935686

Bitcoin Payment Provider BitPay Adds Apple Pay Support: https://www.macrumors.com/2021/02/12/bitcoin-payment-provider-bitpay-adds-apple-pay-support

Apple Should Create Crypto Exchange and Buy Bitcoin, Says RBC: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-08/apple-bull-suggests-creating-crypto-exchange-and-buying-bitcoin

$150 Billion Morgan Stanley Investment Arm Considering Bitcoin: https://blockworks.co/150-billion-morgan-stanley-investment-arm-considering-bitcoin

Ontario Securities Commission approves first bitcoin ETF in North America: https://tnc.news/2021/02/12/ontario-securities-commission-approves-first-bitcoin-etf-in-north-america

Ethereum Is Escaping Bitcoin’s Shadow With CME Futures Debut: https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/ethereum-is-escaping-bitcoins-shadow-with-cme-futures-debut-2021-02-11

PayPal CEO says the payments giant wants to be 'the digital wallet for global CBDCs': https://www.theblockcrypto.com/post/94687/paypal-ceo-central-bank-digital-currencies

Monero is mentioned 0 times in the '2021 Crypto Crime Report' by Chainalysis. Bitcoin is mentioned 69 times: https://go.chainalysis.com/rs/503-FAP-074/images/Chainalysis-Crypto-Crime-2021.pdf

Cathay Pacific adds mask exemption for premium passengers: https://thepointsguy.com/news/cathay-pacific-adds-mask-exemption-for-premium-passengers
Keywords
freedomlibertycovid19
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