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Control - Oppress - Victimize - Isolate - Divide (COVID)... That's the Great Reset
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205 views • February 14, 2021
Visit Anarchapulco 2021: https://anarchapulco.com
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INTRO VID: You’ll Own Nothing and Be Happy!? - The Great Reset - AwakenwithJP: https://youtu.be/bEQcyIGH_vQ
Attention Span Infographic:
https://www.digitalinformationworld.com/2018/09/the-human-attention-span-infographic.html
Bill Gates continue to take over food distribution: https://www.producer.com/news/bill-gates-owns-largest-ownership-stake-at-cn/
“You know that wearing this mask through the next year here can save lives, a significant number of lives,” Biden says: https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1359985372860719116
Forest brook Elementary teacher Teresa Holmes recorded a video of her classroom which has 28 desks now armed with plexiglass shields: https://twitter.com/donkamion78/status/1359997999825494017
Instagram removes vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. account with 800,000+ subscribers over ‘debunked claims about vaccines’: https://www.rt.com/usa/515216-vaccine-skeptic-kennedy-instagram-removed
Elderly woman exercising with a sign, assaulted and ticketed by Toronto Police: https://twitter.com/CrasTalk/status/1360644944139010053
B.C. readies plans to stop visitors at the Alberta border, if needed: https://vancouversun.com/opinion/columnists/vaughn-palmer-b-c-readies-plans-to-stop-visitors-at-the-alberta-border-if-needed
More Tik Tok Nurses: https://twitter.com/denisdriver3/status/1358000821498228736
Fight for $15 - Workers to be replaced by robots (all part of Great Reset): https://twitter.com/NOTDumPhuk/status/1359849400516935686
Bitcoin Payment Provider BitPay Adds Apple Pay Support: https://www.macrumors.com/2021/02/12/bitcoin-payment-provider-bitpay-adds-apple-pay-support
Apple Should Create Crypto Exchange and Buy Bitcoin, Says RBC: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-08/apple-bull-suggests-creating-crypto-exchange-and-buying-bitcoin
$150 Billion Morgan Stanley Investment Arm Considering Bitcoin: https://blockworks.co/150-billion-morgan-stanley-investment-arm-considering-bitcoin
Ontario Securities Commission approves first bitcoin ETF in North America: https://tnc.news/2021/02/12/ontario-securities-commission-approves-first-bitcoin-etf-in-north-america
Ethereum Is Escaping Bitcoin’s Shadow With CME Futures Debut: https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/ethereum-is-escaping-bitcoins-shadow-with-cme-futures-debut-2021-02-11
PayPal CEO says the payments giant wants to be 'the digital wallet for global CBDCs': https://www.theblockcrypto.com/post/94687/paypal-ceo-central-bank-digital-currencies
Monero is mentioned 0 times in the '2021 Crypto Crime Report' by Chainalysis. Bitcoin is mentioned 69 times: https://go.chainalysis.com/rs/503-FAP-074/images/Chainalysis-Crypto-Crime-2021.pdf
Cathay Pacific adds mask exemption for premium passengers: https://thepointsguy.com/news/cathay-pacific-adds-mask-exemption-for-premium-passengers
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to the TCV Summit: https://tcvsummit.com
As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
Our Decentralized DollarVigilante.tv Channel: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b
Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b
Bitchute Channel: https://bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX
153 News Channel: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=The%20Dollar%20Vigilante
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedollarvigilante
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/DollarVigilante
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
FaceBook: https://facebook.com/DollarVigilante
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
INTRO VID: You’ll Own Nothing and Be Happy!? - The Great Reset - AwakenwithJP: https://youtu.be/bEQcyIGH_vQ
Attention Span Infographic:
https://www.digitalinformationworld.com/2018/09/the-human-attention-span-infographic.html
Bill Gates continue to take over food distribution: https://www.producer.com/news/bill-gates-owns-largest-ownership-stake-at-cn/
“You know that wearing this mask through the next year here can save lives, a significant number of lives,” Biden says: https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1359985372860719116
Forest brook Elementary teacher Teresa Holmes recorded a video of her classroom which has 28 desks now armed with plexiglass shields: https://twitter.com/donkamion78/status/1359997999825494017
Instagram removes vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. account with 800,000+ subscribers over ‘debunked claims about vaccines’: https://www.rt.com/usa/515216-vaccine-skeptic-kennedy-instagram-removed
Elderly woman exercising with a sign, assaulted and ticketed by Toronto Police: https://twitter.com/CrasTalk/status/1360644944139010053
B.C. readies plans to stop visitors at the Alberta border, if needed: https://vancouversun.com/opinion/columnists/vaughn-palmer-b-c-readies-plans-to-stop-visitors-at-the-alberta-border-if-needed
More Tik Tok Nurses: https://twitter.com/denisdriver3/status/1358000821498228736
Fight for $15 - Workers to be replaced by robots (all part of Great Reset): https://twitter.com/NOTDumPhuk/status/1359849400516935686
Bitcoin Payment Provider BitPay Adds Apple Pay Support: https://www.macrumors.com/2021/02/12/bitcoin-payment-provider-bitpay-adds-apple-pay-support
Apple Should Create Crypto Exchange and Buy Bitcoin, Says RBC: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-08/apple-bull-suggests-creating-crypto-exchange-and-buying-bitcoin
$150 Billion Morgan Stanley Investment Arm Considering Bitcoin: https://blockworks.co/150-billion-morgan-stanley-investment-arm-considering-bitcoin
Ontario Securities Commission approves first bitcoin ETF in North America: https://tnc.news/2021/02/12/ontario-securities-commission-approves-first-bitcoin-etf-in-north-america
Ethereum Is Escaping Bitcoin’s Shadow With CME Futures Debut: https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/ethereum-is-escaping-bitcoins-shadow-with-cme-futures-debut-2021-02-11
PayPal CEO says the payments giant wants to be 'the digital wallet for global CBDCs': https://www.theblockcrypto.com/post/94687/paypal-ceo-central-bank-digital-currencies
Monero is mentioned 0 times in the '2021 Crypto Crime Report' by Chainalysis. Bitcoin is mentioned 69 times: https://go.chainalysis.com/rs/503-FAP-074/images/Chainalysis-Crypto-Crime-2021.pdf
Cathay Pacific adds mask exemption for premium passengers: https://thepointsguy.com/news/cathay-pacific-adds-mask-exemption-for-premium-passengers
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