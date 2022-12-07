JSlay USA: Where has Masculinity Gone? Liberal Woman are NOT Happy

What does masculinity have to do with societal problems? Where are all the men at? What does the fallout of absent fathers have on our society? Jeremy Slayden is a NASM Certified Personal Trainer, a Division 1 College Athlete / First Team All-American 7-year pro ballplayer in the Phillies Organization where he was a 3 time All-Star. Jeremy is also a recovering addict who has taken his pain and years of healing and turned those experiences and knowledge into the WARRIOR | MBS program.

Warrior| MBS information: https://warriormbs.com/b4a/

JSLAY USA - https://rumble.com/c/JSlayUSA

**Contact us at: [email protected]

**Send Prayer Requests to: PO Box 924, McHenry, IL 60050

**Stay Informed 📰 – Text B4A to 22828

SHOP FOR GIFTS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON:

**Filterless, Non-Toxic Air & Surface Purification - Tania's Choice for Healthy Christmas Savings! - email [email protected] and put “ActivePure” in the subject!

**Prepare for FOOD SHORTAGES with KINGDOM FUEL - The Complete Nutritional Meal Shake - FOR LESS than $3/per day!!! https://sherwood.tv/affiliate/?id=109&code=b4a

**SUPPLEMENTS for the Holidays - Clive de Carle - https://clivedecarle.ositracker.com/328693/11489

**REVERSE AGING and REMOVE SCARRING with Esther’s Timeless Pack - https://b4a.kannaway.com/b4a/product/MY003E?categoryid=460

**Lose WEIGHT for the HOLIDAYS while DRINKING COFFEE - https://b4a.kannaway.com/b4a/product/MY0012E?categoryid=460

**INCREASE HAIR GROWTH with the BEST Collagen AVAILABLE Elixir -https://getstarted.isagenix.com/YUEDUG8BV009

**PAIN RELIEF and CALM HOLIDAY NERVES with the PREMIERE CBD products - https://b4a.kannaway.com/B4A/shop/cbdproducts

**PROTECT your FINANCES with GOLD/SILVER with Kirk Elliott PhD - https://kirkelliottphd.com/b4a/

**KILL 170 DISEASES with Holy Hydrogen - Promo Code B4A https://bit.ly/3OPCS5q

**REVERSE the JAB effects with Nature Reigns - Promo Code B4A https://nature-reigns.goaffpro.com/create-account?ref=EfK73I5v

**CHRISTMAS SPECIALS on SLIPPERS, GAZA SHEETS, and BEST PILLOWS - MyPillow - https://www.mypillow.com/b4a

**BEST IMMUNE SUPPORT PACKETS with Dr. Mark Sherwood - https://sherwood.tv/affiliate/?id=109&code=b4a

**Website Design/Hosting with the Blaze Team - Mention ‘Tania’ - https://blaze.team/

---------------------------------

***SUPPORT💲us so that we can CONTINUE to bring you this amazing CONTENT! -

https://beautyforashes.tv/how-to-donate/

**Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Receive a DISCOUNT by using B4A or TANIAJOYGIBSON

**Jan. 20th & 21st - Tickets Now On Sale for Nashville, TN (8 AM start time)

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102