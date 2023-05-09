SurrealPolitiks S01E008 – Right Supremacy

Well, it’s happened again. Another “Hispanic White Supremacist” has killed a bunch of people and of course this means we have to give up our guns to the people who want to open the borders and put the former President in prison.





Were this theme not so familiar, we might find ourselves asking if there was any conceivable situation which the Democrats would not purport to prove the correctness of their policy positions. But it is familiar, and we know the answer. All events prove the point that guns are bad and White people are the only reason these weapons of war are still killing people. Were it not for guns and Whites, the man who went on a shooting spree at a Texas mall recently, would be a mere noble savage, living off berries and communing with nature.





It reminds me of a bit from the comedian Katt Williams. It’s too profane to repeat here word for word, but he talks about pimps as controlling their flock by telling them things that don’t make any sense, and simply demanding that they go along with it.





“Go on turn some tricks, and we gonna take over all of Stone Mountain!” to paraphrase, to which the subjugated female responds “I don’t know what he sayin’ but I’mma do my part”.





News reports are that a man by the name of Mauricio Garcia, aged 33, killed 8 people and wounded several others during a killing spree at an otherwise gun free mall in Texas. Garcia is reported to have had a patch on his chest that read “RWDS” – a phrase familiar to anyone who has been to SurrealPolitiks.com/shop, where we sell hats that say this. It has been interpreted in some circles to mean “Right Wing Death Squads” and since the Left has tried to racialize our politics, all things Right wing are White Supremacy, which makes our Hispanic killer a White Supremacist, and if you believe that, then, well, let’s go take over all of Stone Mountain.





It coincides with another theme we often hear from these lunatics. That opposition to transgenderism is White Supremacy, too. Silly though it seems, this is the tacit acknowledgement that what they mean by White Supremacy is what other people call normalcy, and while it is facially preposterous to suppose that non-Whites have less gendered views of the world than White people, the normalcy part is not without some degree of merit. Civilization is, to some extent, a product of conquest. Undoing civilization, is what they mean when they talk about de-colonizing.





I’ll finish this tirade on the air tonight at 9:30pm Eastern, then take your calls at 217-688-1433.





