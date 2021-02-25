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Breaking!!! Rapidly-Spreading Covid Devil Is Already Here, US President is Obama (NOT), Think-About-It Guy Gets CDC Answers, Disturbing Covid Reaction Images, Earth Changes, and More: 02.24.2021
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1397 views • February 25, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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RAPIDLY-SPREADING COVID STRAIN MORE TRANSMISSIBLE, LESS SUSCEPTIBLE TO VACCINES
"THE DEVIL IS ALREADY HERE."
https://futurism.com/neoscope/rapidly-spreading-covid-strain-more-transmissible
LA Times Article: https://www.latimes.com/science/story/2021-02-23/california-homegrown-coronavirus-strain-looks-increasingly-transmissible-and-dangerous
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Meet the New President of the United States…Barack Obama: https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/meet-the-new-president-of-the-united-statesbarack-obama/
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Finally Got ALL the Answers About This Health Crisis: https://youtu.be/4m-1ZgaFJyw
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.24.2021):
Upcoming Extreme Pattern: https://youtu.be/PVIqho3JhLA
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Very intense earthquake swarm shaking Reykjanes peninsula, Iceland: https://watchers.news/2021/02/24/earthquake-swarm-reykjanes-peninsula-iceland-february-2021/?utm_source=dlvr.it&;utm_medium=facebook
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Spectacular eruptions of red lava from Mount Etna: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/02/spectacular-eruptions-of-red-lava-from.html?m=1
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THE BORDER PATROL IS OVERWHELMED: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/agenda-21-conspiracy-immigration/border-patrol-overwhelmeda-onslought-immigrants
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The Emerging Crisis of Unaccompanied Minors at the Border Was Totally Predictable: https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/stacey-lennox/2021/02/23/the-emerging-crisis-of-unaccompanied-minors-at-the-border-now-was-totally-predictable-n1427620
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Biden Opens Illegal Alien Camp: https://youtu.be/No4aUueHdT4
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Judge bans: https://apnews.com/article/judge-bans-100-day-deportation-pause-d83309628f757732c57a260ea99a48b1
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Foreign troops in US: https://youtu.be/svHqWt_bvMs
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https://www.westernjournal.com/stimulus-checks-issued-illegal-immigrants-part-new-covid-relief-package/
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Rockefeller Foundation Paper: https://needtoknow.news/2020/03/rockefeller-foundation-paper-published-in-2010-predicted-how-a-pandemic-can-be-used-as-an-excuse-to-establish-global-authoritarian-power/
--
https://patriotrising.com/covid-fear-is-waning-so-media-pushing-ebola-nipah-h5n8-and-bubonic-plague-as-next-possible-pandemics/
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https://futurism.com/neoscope/baby-51000-times-coronavirus-expected
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https://apnews.com/article/fda-j-and-j-vaccine-shot-prevent-covid-6928a9a08526d036a9f8197149c80f06
--
Masks Mandate: https://www.technocracy.news/medical-experts-have-hissy-fit-when-sarasota-city-council-eliminates-masks-mandate/
--
https://www.unz.com/mwhitney/is-the-variant-being-used-to-scare-people-into-getting-vaccinated/
--
South African COVID-19: https://youtu.be/DeZy_zmmghg
--
22 Elderly: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/22-elderly-with-dementia-dead-in-1-week-after-the-experimental-mrna-covid-injection-in-the-netherlands/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/two-nuns-dead-28-covid-positive-2-days-after-experimental-covid-mrna-injections/
--
Disturbing Images of Post-vaccine Victims (You were warned): https://www.brighteon.com/81d81fe0-21dc-4dc5-944d-c394bda2ef03
https://www.brighteon.com/af71c855-2533-48a0-a64d-e2ea101aa92b
https://www.brighteon.com/48666ed5-8996-4f55-9a1d-db05ad57c19c
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The Great Covid Reset: https://www.brighteon.com/581478e2-09ee-4dce-bc44-a194dfffabea
--
Ask The Experts: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/ask-the-experts-ii-oracle-films-covileaks-2021-bbc-panorama-response_OvssgcJXMblheFt.html
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
RAPIDLY-SPREADING COVID STRAIN MORE TRANSMISSIBLE, LESS SUSCEPTIBLE TO VACCINES
"THE DEVIL IS ALREADY HERE."
https://futurism.com/neoscope/rapidly-spreading-covid-strain-more-transmissible
LA Times Article: https://www.latimes.com/science/story/2021-02-23/california-homegrown-coronavirus-strain-looks-increasingly-transmissible-and-dangerous
--
Meet the New President of the United States…Barack Obama: https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/meet-the-new-president-of-the-united-statesbarack-obama/
--
Finally Got ALL the Answers About This Health Crisis: https://youtu.be/4m-1ZgaFJyw
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.24.2021):
Upcoming Extreme Pattern: https://youtu.be/PVIqho3JhLA
--
Very intense earthquake swarm shaking Reykjanes peninsula, Iceland: https://watchers.news/2021/02/24/earthquake-swarm-reykjanes-peninsula-iceland-february-2021/?utm_source=dlvr.it&;utm_medium=facebook
--
Spectacular eruptions of red lava from Mount Etna: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/02/spectacular-eruptions-of-red-lava-from.html?m=1
--
THE BORDER PATROL IS OVERWHELMED: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/agenda-21-conspiracy-immigration/border-patrol-overwhelmeda-onslought-immigrants
--
The Emerging Crisis of Unaccompanied Minors at the Border Was Totally Predictable: https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/stacey-lennox/2021/02/23/the-emerging-crisis-of-unaccompanied-minors-at-the-border-now-was-totally-predictable-n1427620
--
Biden Opens Illegal Alien Camp: https://youtu.be/No4aUueHdT4
--
Judge bans: https://apnews.com/article/judge-bans-100-day-deportation-pause-d83309628f757732c57a260ea99a48b1
--
Foreign troops in US: https://youtu.be/svHqWt_bvMs
--
https://www.westernjournal.com/stimulus-checks-issued-illegal-immigrants-part-new-covid-relief-package/
--
Rockefeller Foundation Paper: https://needtoknow.news/2020/03/rockefeller-foundation-paper-published-in-2010-predicted-how-a-pandemic-can-be-used-as-an-excuse-to-establish-global-authoritarian-power/
--
https://patriotrising.com/covid-fear-is-waning-so-media-pushing-ebola-nipah-h5n8-and-bubonic-plague-as-next-possible-pandemics/
--
https://futurism.com/neoscope/baby-51000-times-coronavirus-expected
--
https://apnews.com/article/fda-j-and-j-vaccine-shot-prevent-covid-6928a9a08526d036a9f8197149c80f06
--
Masks Mandate: https://www.technocracy.news/medical-experts-have-hissy-fit-when-sarasota-city-council-eliminates-masks-mandate/
--
https://www.unz.com/mwhitney/is-the-variant-being-used-to-scare-people-into-getting-vaccinated/
--
South African COVID-19: https://youtu.be/DeZy_zmmghg
--
22 Elderly: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/22-elderly-with-dementia-dead-in-1-week-after-the-experimental-mrna-covid-injection-in-the-netherlands/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/two-nuns-dead-28-covid-positive-2-days-after-experimental-covid-mrna-injections/
--
Disturbing Images of Post-vaccine Victims (You were warned): https://www.brighteon.com/81d81fe0-21dc-4dc5-944d-c394bda2ef03
https://www.brighteon.com/af71c855-2533-48a0-a64d-e2ea101aa92b
https://www.brighteon.com/48666ed5-8996-4f55-9a1d-db05ad57c19c
--
The Great Covid Reset: https://www.brighteon.com/581478e2-09ee-4dce-bc44-a194dfffabea
--
Ask The Experts: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/ask-the-experts-ii-oracle-films-covileaks-2021-bbc-panorama-response_OvssgcJXMblheFt.html
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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