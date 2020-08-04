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** Hundreds of Chinese Fishing Vessels Invading Galapagos Islands; Ecuador on alert **
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392 views • August 04, 2020
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=24UL3Ja1xVg
**The Pigeon Express – 29/July/2020
-- Full Article: https://www.thepigeonexpress.com/260-chinese-fishing-vessels-stray-near-galapagos-islands-ecuador-on-alert/
Ecuador has announced an alert after a huge fleet of Chinese-flagged fishing vessels appeared off the Galapagos Islands.
Patrols are making sure that the 260 odd vessels don’t enter the delicate eco-system from international waters.
Chinese vessels travel to the region each year in search of marine species.
Chinese fishing vessels in 2017 were caught in the marine reserve with 300 tonnes of wildlife, most of it sharks.
The ex-mayor of Quito, Roque Sevilla, told The Guardian that a “protection strategy” was being designed for the islands.
“Unchecked Chinese fishing just on the edge of the protected zone is ruining Ecuador’s efforts to protect marine life in the Galápagos,” he said.
President Lenin Moreno has said that Ecuador will hold consultations with other Latin American countries with a coastline on the Pacific – Colombia, Peru, Chile, Panama and Costa Rica – in order to form a joint regional position concerning the “threat”.
“Because of that [natural] wealth in that area, we suffer immense pressure from international fishing fleets,” he said.
The Galapagos Marine Reserve boasts large numbers of shark species, including endangered whale and hammerheads.
The Galapagos Islands are a Unesco World Heritage site renowned worldwide for their unique array of plants and wildlife.
Charles Darwin made observations critical to his theory of evolution on the islands.
** US Military System
The US military is warning that China's fishing boats are bullies and could start a Battle on the high seas China's "insatiable appetite" for seafood is straining the limited abilities of South American countries to enforce their maritime boundaries, according to a December 13 article in Dialogo, a website run by US Southern Command. Countries on the Atlantic and Pacific coasts have been affected, and most of the illicit fishing activity in those areas is done by Chinese vessels. Juan Carlos Sueiro, fisheries director for Peru at the ocean conservation and advocacy organization Oceana, told Dialogo that Peru and Argentina saw "the largest congregation of these vessels in the world." Read More: http://bit.ly/US-military-is-warning-...
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P-UtUIY38_c
**The Pigeon Express – 29/July/2020
-- Full Article: https://www.thepigeonexpress.com/260-chinese-fishing-vessels-stray-near-galapagos-islands-ecuador-on-alert/
Ecuador has announced an alert after a huge fleet of Chinese-flagged fishing vessels appeared off the Galapagos Islands.
Patrols are making sure that the 260 odd vessels don’t enter the delicate eco-system from international waters.
Chinese vessels travel to the region each year in search of marine species.
Chinese fishing vessels in 2017 were caught in the marine reserve with 300 tonnes of wildlife, most of it sharks.
The ex-mayor of Quito, Roque Sevilla, told The Guardian that a “protection strategy” was being designed for the islands.
“Unchecked Chinese fishing just on the edge of the protected zone is ruining Ecuador’s efforts to protect marine life in the Galápagos,” he said.
President Lenin Moreno has said that Ecuador will hold consultations with other Latin American countries with a coastline on the Pacific – Colombia, Peru, Chile, Panama and Costa Rica – in order to form a joint regional position concerning the “threat”.
“Because of that [natural] wealth in that area, we suffer immense pressure from international fishing fleets,” he said.
The Galapagos Marine Reserve boasts large numbers of shark species, including endangered whale and hammerheads.
The Galapagos Islands are a Unesco World Heritage site renowned worldwide for their unique array of plants and wildlife.
Charles Darwin made observations critical to his theory of evolution on the islands.
** US Military System
The US military is warning that China's fishing boats are bullies and could start a Battle on the high seas China's "insatiable appetite" for seafood is straining the limited abilities of South American countries to enforce their maritime boundaries, according to a December 13 article in Dialogo, a website run by US Southern Command. Countries on the Atlantic and Pacific coasts have been affected, and most of the illicit fishing activity in those areas is done by Chinese vessels. Juan Carlos Sueiro, fisheries director for Peru at the ocean conservation and advocacy organization Oceana, told Dialogo that Peru and Argentina saw "the largest congregation of these vessels in the world." Read More: http://bit.ly/US-military-is-warning-...
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P-UtUIY38_c
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