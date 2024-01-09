Infowars Breaks Story on Possible Child Raping Tunnels Under Synagog in New York City?

Jews Digging Tunnels to Rape & Traffic Children Under NYC?





More information: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/111727887517501206





Harrison Smith War Room January 9, 2024 Hour 1 & 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/cBRSciZsQUV0/





https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hl1e2ejSsWYp/





The information that could have stopped Joe Biden from taking Oath of Office was not investigated, it was stolen out of here: https://judicialmisconduct.blogspot.com/2023/02/body-text-emailed-to-new-hampshire.html





#WBNemesis can help stop all this BS. My contract information at end of video. I would like to donate to Alex Jones & Infowars if I can recover pennies on the dollar, or more, for all the Pain & Suffering due to Satanists out of Israel hassling me my entire life. - Steven G. Erickson