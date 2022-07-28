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Sean Feucht | The Importance of Overturning Roe Versus Wade | Will the Annual Murdering of 900,000 U.S. Babies Ever Stop?
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Sean Feucht | The Importance of Overturning Roe Versus Wade | Will the Annual Murdering of 900,000 U.S. Babies Ever Stop?

You are invited to an exclusive, faith-leaders-only showing of SUPERSPREADER with Sean Feucht, Directer Josh Franer and Producer Michael Mauldin - REQUEST TICKETS TODAY AT: https://us13.campaign-archive.com/?e=%5BUNIQID%5D&u=7fa294e9cfc078eecabbec8f4&id=487113aad2

Learn More About the "Superspreader" Documentary Today: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lRCWeG4Paxg

Learn More About Sean Feucht Today At: http://seanfeucht.com/

WATCH for FREE: Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/

Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?
Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda

What Is the Great Reset Agenda?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/great-reset-explained/#scroll-content

Learn More About the Mindset of Yuval Noah Harari by Reading 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202&version=KJV

Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity:
https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2

Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation

The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”

Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
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AVAILABLE TICKETS:
*New York, NY - August 12th & 13th - 2,206 Tickets Remain for This Event!!!
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General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Mel K, Dr. Simone Gold, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Mel K, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour!!!
**Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

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clay clarkthrivetime showsean feucht
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