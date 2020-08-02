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SIXTHSENSE - VIDEO ENHANCEMENT- JANE TANDE - NANO INVASION
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160 views • August 02, 2020
MUSIC: HD - Show You
Beatport : https://bit.ly/3k1ywZg
VIDEO USED: WHAT ARE WE NOT SUPPOSED TO SEE ON SOME HELICOPTERS? https://youtu.be/K8NzfL-zlvE
CHANNEL: JANE TANDE - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbxcBH7Qjqwr7GXmyIXfKBA
In this video I try to enhance to a degree where the average person can see this Nano Technology.
It is immediately apparent when you tune your eyes to the lighting and tonal changes that there are static objects...(although I have evidence they are moving and articulated in my other videos when caught in time lapses).
So, apart form the obvious that this technology is holographic in nature, it has many purposes... Anyone for a FAKE ALIEN INVASION ANY TIME SOON?
Guess who will fall for it?
Over 90% of the population...
Same ones that have fallen for this CV nonsense...
But, could this be playing a part in the dispersal of Metallic Nano Compound / SMART Dust delivery.. and energy/frequency targeting on those already compromised by the pharma and vaccinations?
I plant that seed as I think it is a logical question to be asking ourselves.
And of course they blame it on the "ALIENS" - AI. etc...
ATTENTION!
⭐SixthSense is expanding network reach! PLEASE VISIT MY CHANNELS AND SUBSCRIBE!
⭐ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sixthsense
⭐ https://bittube.tv/profile/SixthSense
⭐ https://lbry.tv/@SixthSense:e
INVITE https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SixthSense:e
Beatport : https://bit.ly/3k1ywZg
VIDEO USED: WHAT ARE WE NOT SUPPOSED TO SEE ON SOME HELICOPTERS? https://youtu.be/K8NzfL-zlvE
CHANNEL: JANE TANDE - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbxcBH7Qjqwr7GXmyIXfKBA
In this video I try to enhance to a degree where the average person can see this Nano Technology.
It is immediately apparent when you tune your eyes to the lighting and tonal changes that there are static objects...(although I have evidence they are moving and articulated in my other videos when caught in time lapses).
So, apart form the obvious that this technology is holographic in nature, it has many purposes... Anyone for a FAKE ALIEN INVASION ANY TIME SOON?
Guess who will fall for it?
Over 90% of the population...
Same ones that have fallen for this CV nonsense...
But, could this be playing a part in the dispersal of Metallic Nano Compound / SMART Dust delivery.. and energy/frequency targeting on those already compromised by the pharma and vaccinations?
I plant that seed as I think it is a logical question to be asking ourselves.
And of course they blame it on the "ALIENS" - AI. etc...
ATTENTION!
⭐SixthSense is expanding network reach! PLEASE VISIT MY CHANNELS AND SUBSCRIBE!
⭐ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sixthsense
⭐ https://bittube.tv/profile/SixthSense
⭐ https://lbry.tv/@SixthSense:e
INVITE https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SixthSense:e
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