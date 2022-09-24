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PARANORMAL INVESTIGATION OF THE OTHER SIDE with Billy Connelly | CT Radio Ep. 151
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
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38 views • September 24, 2022

Originally Premiered Sep 5, 2022 on YouTube with 3K views.

BILL WAS THE HOST OF THE HIT PARANORMAL TELEVISION SERIES "THE OTHER SIDE"

Growing up in Edmonton, Alberta Canada, Bill Connelly is the son of a 5th generation "undertaker." He had his first paranormal experience at the age of 8 at his family's funeral home. This profound experience sparked his interest in the paranormal and started his quest to find proof. Bill has been a well-respected researcher since 1996 and is recognized as one of the top in his field. Bill works very closely with spiritual advisers, religious organizations, and Native Elders. Throughout his nearly 30 years of research, he has captured some very compelling evidence. His straight talk and no-nonsense approach to investigating have many people dubbing him the name "The Paranormal Bad Boy". He is also the previous owner of the world's 1st Paranormal Research Facility. The infamous Haunted Hinsdale House.


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Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings


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