PARANORMAL INVESTIGATION OF THE OTHER SIDE with Billy Connelly | CT Radio Ep. 151

Originally Premiered Sep 5, 2022 on YouTube with 3K views.



BILL WAS THE HOST OF THE HIT PARANORMAL TELEVISION SERIES "THE OTHER SIDE"

Growing up in Edmonton, Alberta Canada, Bill Connelly is the son of a 5th generation "undertaker." He had his first paranormal experience at the age of 8 at his family's funeral home. This profound experience sparked his interest in the paranormal and started his quest to find proof. Bill has been a well-respected researcher since 1996 and is recognized as one of the top in his field. Bill works very closely with spiritual advisers, religious organizations, and Native Elders. Throughout his nearly 30 years of research, he has captured some very compelling evidence. His straight talk and no-nonsense approach to investigating have many people dubbing him the name "The Paranormal Bad Boy". He is also the previous owner of the world's 1st Paranormal Research Facility. The infamous Haunted Hinsdale House.





Catch the shows LIVE on Revolution Radio every Sat 7pm-9pm PST 10pm - Midnight EST.

http://Revolution.Radio





Catch previous shows

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yoUqD2Gej0g&list=PLkIcBnCTWa71qYsFePsFbqPdpnOidAHLv









Robbie Davidson - Celebrate Truth

http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth

http://YouTube.com/RobbieDtv





#paranormal #ghosts #billyconnelly





Support the stream: https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth





Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book is available now! https://celebratetruth.org/





CELEBRATE TRUTH

✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ

✉EMAIL: [email protected]

•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org

•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth

•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/CelebrateTruth





ROBBIE DAVIDSON

✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv

•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson

•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied

•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied





▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support▪

💲 Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF

💲 Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth

💲 Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth









SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE!





Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted.

"Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html