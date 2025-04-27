Vaccines are unnecessary, are built on myths, and are destroying our health, says Pierre Kory, MD

Royce White asks Pierre Kory, MD, "As a lifelong doctor, if there was one thing you could change, if there was one institution, policy, practice, thing that you've seen in the industry over your career that you would change, what would it be?"

Pierre Kory, MD says:

"I would dismantle the whole vaccine apparatus."

"I think [ vaccines are ] destroying the health of our children and our country."

“[ Vaccines are ] unnecessary."

“[ Vaccines are ] built on myths."

"Unvaccinated children are far, far healthier than [ vaccinated children ]."

"What would someone scream at me when I say that?"

"They're like, ‘Oh, you want a child to die from measles?’"

"I'm like, are you kidding me?"

“[ Do ] you know how many kids die from measles?"

"It's extremely rare."

"In terms of health, I am so angry for having been lied to for so long [ about vaccines ]."

"The books that they write [ promoting ] vaccines... are just false."

"It's a devastating conclusion that we've been lied to around vaccines for so long."

Pierre Kory, MD interviewed by Royce White on Jan 31, 2025.

The full 1:22 hour interview which is titled "Dr. Pierre Kory on RFK Jr. | EP #241 | Health In America | Royce White", from Jan 31, 2025 is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v6fnhqj-dr.-pierre-kory-on-rfk-jr.-ep-241-health-in-america-royce-white.html





Credit to "Sunfellow On COVID-19" for posting this video clip, which is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v6rnja5-question-if-there-was-one-thing-you-could-change-what-would-it-be-answer-di.html





Sunfellow sourced the video from the X account here:

https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1908081712455733294

__





All credit goes to Sunfellow on Rumble for posting these links.

Sunfellow Vaccination Resource Page:

https://sunfellow.com/vaccination-resource-page/

Sunfellow Vaccination Resource Page

https://sunfellow.com/vaccination-resource-page/





