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SPANISH FLU DID NOT KILL 50 MILLION PEOPLE, VACCINES DID
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98 views • April 12, 2020
PEOPLE WHO REFUSED THE VACCINES FOR THE SPANISH FLU SURVIVED!
THE HISTORY CHANNEL'S VERSION COMPLETELY WHITE WASHES THE TRUE HISTORY OF VACCINE INVOLVEMENT, GO FIGURE!!!
THE HISTORY CHANNEL'S VERSION COMPLETELY WHITE WASHES THE TRUE HISTORY OF VACCINE INVOLVEMENT, GO FIGURE!!!
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