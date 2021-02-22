© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Communinst Takeover Of UK
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
183 views • February 22, 2021
Infowars.com
February 21st 2021, 10:29 am
Brexit founder Nigel Farage warned that a “Communist takeover” of UK schools underway as firms connected to the Chinese government are buying up private schools across the country.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/nigel-farage-communist-takeover-underway-in-uk-ccp-linked-firms-buying-schools/
https://twitter.com/Nigel_Farage/status/1363247305764311054?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1363247305764311054%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.infowars.com%2F
February 21st 2021, 10:29 am
Brexit founder Nigel Farage warned that a “Communist takeover” of UK schools underway as firms connected to the Chinese government are buying up private schools across the country.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/nigel-farage-communist-takeover-underway-in-uk-ccp-linked-firms-buying-schools/
https://twitter.com/Nigel_Farage/status/1363247305764311054?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1363247305764311054%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.infowars.com%2F
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.