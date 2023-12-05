Dr. Mike Yeadon's censored address to the Members of UK Parliament (Dec 4, 2023)

Dr. Mike Yeadon wrote on his channel: This is my censored speech for use in Andrew Bridgen’s event.

There must have been two technical errors, because they had my recording several days ago & the confirmed that playbook was working.

Peter McCullough was intending to present by video link, eg Zoom.

It’s not believable that both link & local playback failed.

I’m the only one who says:

1. There’s been no pandemic, no medial emergency. Therefore rushing a novel technology “vaccine” at the public was malign. All the “countermeasures” also had malign intentions.

2. The alleged vaccines were toxic by design, not accidental. Intentionally harmful.

Best wishes

Source: https://t.me/s/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel





https://rumble.com/v3zq2jj-mike-yeadon-address-to-parliamentary-special-meeting-4122023.html