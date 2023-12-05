Create New Account
Dr. Mike Yeadon's censored address to the Members of UK Parliament (Dec 4, 2023)
Prevent Global Genocide
Published 15 hours ago

Dr. Mike Yeadon wrote on his channel: This is my censored speech for use in Andrew Bridgen’s event.

There must have been two technical errors, because they had my recording several days ago & the confirmed that playbook was working.

Peter McCullough was intending to present by video link, eg Zoom.

It’s not believable that both link & local playback failed.

I do not believe.


Why didn’t they want me to speak?


I’m the only one who says:

1. There’s been no pandemic, no medial emergency. Therefore rushing a novel technology “vaccine” at the public was malign. All the “countermeasures” also had malign intentions.

2. The alleged vaccines were toxic by design, not accidental. Intentionally harmful.

3. I outlined the obvious endgame.


That’s why I am unwelcome everywhere.


Best wishes

Mike


Source: https://t.me/s/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel


https://rumble.com/v3zq2jj-mike-yeadon-address-to-parliamentary-special-meeting-4122023.html

