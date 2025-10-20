BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
I Knew The Plandemic Was Coming
Predicting Pandemics & Exposing The CIA & Peter Daszak’s Alliance With China

* The people who created the ’rona virus have never been punished.

* Dr. Andrew Huff knows them personally, which is why they’re trying to terrorize him into silence.

* He is the author of The Truth About Wuhan and a former VP at EcoHealth Alliance.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 20 October 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-andrew-huff

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1980318092900303025

cancerbig pharmaciatucker carlsonchinawhistleblowerpsyoprfk jraccountabilitypharmaceutical industryusaidspiescoronavirusdeadly virusescovidplandemicmrna vaccinesbioweapons labsgain-of-functionpeter daszaklab releaseandrew huffanthrax attackswuhan university of virologyglobal biolab network
