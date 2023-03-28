Create New Account
DEAD BODIES ARE EVERYWHERE
What is happening
Published Yesterday |
Streamed on: Mar 27, 7:00 pm EDT
DEAD BODIES ARE EVERYWHERE
Dr.JaneJabJesusUSA

On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane welcomes Edward Dowd, former Blackrock analyst who reviews the unmistakable proof of increased deaths from the C19 shots in all-cause mortality across the U.S. and the world after a reported 2/3 of the population has taken the bioweapon shots. There is no denying the mass genocide operation underway. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.

Keywords
childrencorruptioninjurychinadeathsdead bodiesbioweapondisabilityeverywherecontrol systemcovid vaccinekill shotedward dowddr jane ruby showfinancial reses

