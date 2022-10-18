Create New Account
U.S. Military Shoots Soldiers “By Mistake” With Death Jab During Annual Flu Vaccination
High Hopes
October 16, 2022
The Richard Leonard Show (Stew Peters Network)


October 16, 2022


This week on the Richard Leonard Show we share a shocking story about the U.S. military “mistakenly” giving Matthew Bouchard a covid shot when he was receiving his annual flu shot. His attorney Davis Younts joins Richard to detail the path forward for justice.


