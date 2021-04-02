© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0283 - Reese Annette Bowman - Report on the crime
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • April 02, 2021
Walden was caught on video covering Reese in multiple blankets, snatching her from her crib and slapping her, as well as covering her face with blankets. She was found unresponsive later on that day, and taken to the hospital, where she died shortly after.
Walden had told a co-worker earlier, “Girl, I'm frustrated. I'm sick of this little b****. I hate this little b****. She makes me want to punch her in the face.”
"Watching that video is disturbing," Criminal Investigations Chief Stanley Brandford said. "Reese Bowman, in my opinion, was tortured."
Walden had told a co-worker earlier, “Girl, I'm frustrated. I'm sick of this little b****. I hate this little b****. She makes me want to punch her in the face.”
"Watching that video is disturbing," Criminal Investigations Chief Stanley Brandford said. "Reese Bowman, in my opinion, was tortured."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.