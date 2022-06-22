The Deep State: Roundtable Discussion With The New American’s Show Hosts | Part 2 of 3

The New American magazine produces several must-watch shows hosted by Ben Armstrong (“The Ben Armstrong Show”), Gary Benoit (“Beyond the Cover”), Daniel Natal (“The Daniel Natal Show”), Alex Newman (“Conversations That Matter” and “Behind the Deep State”), and Zoe Warren (“2A for Today”). In this three-part series, the five hosts meet up for a lively roundtable discussion about things that really matter — not just to themselves and their viewers but to the country at large and the world. In part two, the five hosts discuss the powerful forces working to undermine our freedom that are referred to variously as the Deep State, the New World Order, and the Great Reset. But the tone of the conversation is not negative, despite the size and scope of the threat. Underscored in the discussion is the fact that what is often referred to as a conspiracy is increasingly out in the open, contributing to a great awakening, and how we can still use our freedoms to save liberty for ourselves and future generations.





To view Part One, visit https://thenewamerican.com/roundtable-discussion-with-the-new-americans-show-hosts-part-1-of-3/





To view Part Three, go to https://thenewamerican.com/the-importance-of-morality-roundtable-discussion-with-the-new-americans-show-hosts-part-3-of-3/