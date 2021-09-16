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Sub Snub: Biden Drives Wedge Between NATO and Australia
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175 views • September 16, 2021
Today on TruNews, we discuss the new nuclear alliance between the US, the UK and Australia, that is provoking enemies such as China, and angering allies such as France. Will this new partnership push the EU into the arms of a waiting Russia?
Kerry joins Rick and Doc to talk COVID, including how even obituaries are being weaponized to attack those opposed to the vaccine.
In our Bible study, we consider Luke 12, and how servants are to be prepared and expecting for their Master's return.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (9/16/21)
Kerry joins Rick and Doc to talk COVID, including how even obituaries are being weaponized to attack those opposed to the vaccine.
In our Bible study, we consider Luke 12, and how servants are to be prepared and expecting for their Master's return.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (9/16/21)
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