Even as the threat of Famine Stalks the war-ravaged Gaza Strip - Israeli Protesters have Gathered Repeatedly to Stop Desperately needed Aid from getting into the Palestinian territory
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Wednesday

Even as the threat of famine stalks the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, Israeli protesters have gathered repeatedly to stop desperately needed aid from getting into the Palestinian territory.

Keywords
israel palestine gaza lebanon west bank

