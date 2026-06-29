Your Self-Sabotage Is Not Random | Jehan Sattaur | The Conscious Man 7 Podcast Ep. 140

Your self-sabotage is not random.

Most people know they are stuck.





Almost none of them know that the part of their mind doing the destroying is the same part that has been trying to keep them alive.





In this episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, I sit down with Jehan Sattaur, aka Solja Dan, CTAA-accredited Cognitive Behavioural Therapist, hypnotherapist, self-sabotage specialist, and host of both the Boundless Authenticity Podcast and Why You Self Sabotage (And How To Heal From It), to go deep into the hidden architecture that makes intelligent, motivated people wreck the very things they want most.





Jehan began as a musician in Barbados who came face to face with the darkest corners of the music industry. That collision sent him on a path into the subconscious mind, where he developed a rare skill: hearing the exact words in someone's language that reveal precisely where their pain lives, which patterns are quietly driving their behaviour, and which of those patterns were installed there by someone else entirely.





Today he works with clients to identify and rewire those internal patterns, helping them move past limitation, repetition, and self-defeating cycles, and create practical, lasting change at the subconscious level, reclaiming the clarity and self-trust that was buried long before they ever thought to look for it.





In this conversation we cover:





🔹 why self-sabotage is protection dressed as destruction, and why hating yourself for it makes it worse

🔹 secondary gains: the hidden payoff your mind receives from staying exactly where you are, and why it is the real reason most people never change

🔹 the amygdala, Joseph LeDoux, and how an eight-year-old's fear ends up controlling a forty-year-old's marriage

🔹 a real client case: the presenting problem on the surface, and the completely different thing actually driving it

🔹 why the mind automatically filters out any truth that threatens your identity, and what it takes to break through

🔹 beliefs are rarely just beliefs, what they really are

🔹 the Cult of Psychotherapy, and why the mental health industry may profit from keeping you functional but never truly free

🔹 why people genuinely hate authenticity, especially when they see it in someone else





Most people are not destroying their own lives because they are weak, broken, or undisciplined.





They are running a programme that was written before they were old enough to question it.

And no one ever handed them the manual.





This conversation is that manual.





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YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@boundlessauthenticity

Email - [email protected]





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🎙️ 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗖𝗜𝗢𝗨𝗦 𝗠𝗔𝗡 𝟳 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧





Real conversations the mainstream won't have, on consciousness, the subconscious mind, truth, healing, and the forces shaping who we really are. 🌎





📌 Subscribe for new episodes every week

👍🏽 Like if this cracked something open for you

💬 Tell me in the comments, which of these patterns did you recognise in yourself today?

📤 Share this with someone in your life who is smart, motivated, and still somehow stuck.





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⏱️ TIMESTAMPS

00:00 — Introduction

[Will be added after episode is uploaded]





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