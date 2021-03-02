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World Technocratic Forum is Working With Kill Gates to Give You Your Daily Pass
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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111 views • March 02, 2021
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INTRO VID: The WORLD TECHNOCRATIC FORUM is not associated in any way or form with any other Forum, and its institutional videos have the sole purpose of revealing the views of its founder, the eminent Dr. Wake Up.: https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1366215483163348993

Mask, Double Mask, Triple Mask, then This February 21, 2021: https://youtu.be/3zQZt9ycqPk

Clive De Carle Vid:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VLkJ1skJBAf1/

Baby with plastic bag over his head: https://twitter.com/G_P_L_M/status/1366017368946847754

Fauci Babylon BEE:
https://babylonbee.com/news/dr-fauci-reminds-everyone-that-we-will-only-have-to-wear-masks-until-humans-evolve-them:

LA Unified School District in partnership with Microsoft and John Hopkins for your day pass (like magic your entrance ticket appears): https://twitter.com/BreesAnna/status/1366074238327812101

Man ARRESTED standing up for his wife. They went for a walk at the nearest beach after her brother was hospitalised and in a coma. He asked them to stop harassing her. So cuffs on and off to Wrexham police station. #lockdown #COVID19 @northwaleslive: https://twitter.com/neiljmcevoy/status/1366341829747232770

Woman violently arrested over not giving name & DOB in LONDON for a COVID fine: https://twitter.com/Demo2020cracy/status/1365853105217294339

Boris Johnson Pinnochio: https://twitter.com/Love_Nature2020/status/1365727117703589888

This what being served in one quarantine Hotel Sheraton gateway airport Toronto 50 dollars ordered at 4 pm got delivered at 10 pm: https://twitter.com/RaySuperurass/status/1366052434670460930

THE CDC have announced that coronavirus is rarely the cause in 'COVID' deaths: https://twitter.com/BoliqueAna/status/1366311985017622528

Irish guy on the hoax: https://twitter.com/3bucksleft1/status/1365425530087084041

This is a powerful clip of thousands of Irish young men and woman peacefully protesting lockdowns amazing well done and Thank you: https://twitter.com/RoseQue17/status/1365694868249600018

Steve Hughes - Stop being so cynical, just eat your shit: https://youtu.be/6Mgn-fXZRiM
Keywords
freedomlibertycovid19
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