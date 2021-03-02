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World Technocratic Forum is Working With Kill Gates to Give You Your Daily Pass
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111 views • March 02, 2021
Visit Anarchapulco 2021: https://anarchapulco.com
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INTRO VID: The WORLD TECHNOCRATIC FORUM is not associated in any way or form with any other Forum, and its institutional videos have the sole purpose of revealing the views of its founder, the eminent Dr. Wake Up.: https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1366215483163348993
Mask, Double Mask, Triple Mask, then This February 21, 2021: https://youtu.be/3zQZt9ycqPk
Clive De Carle Vid:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VLkJ1skJBAf1/
Baby with plastic bag over his head: https://twitter.com/G_P_L_M/status/1366017368946847754
Fauci Babylon BEE:
https://babylonbee.com/news/dr-fauci-reminds-everyone-that-we-will-only-have-to-wear-masks-until-humans-evolve-them:
LA Unified School District in partnership with Microsoft and John Hopkins for your day pass (like magic your entrance ticket appears): https://twitter.com/BreesAnna/status/1366074238327812101
Man ARRESTED standing up for his wife. They went for a walk at the nearest beach after her brother was hospitalised and in a coma. He asked them to stop harassing her. So cuffs on and off to Wrexham police station. #lockdown #COVID19 @northwaleslive: https://twitter.com/neiljmcevoy/status/1366341829747232770
Woman violently arrested over not giving name & DOB in LONDON for a COVID fine: https://twitter.com/Demo2020cracy/status/1365853105217294339
Boris Johnson Pinnochio: https://twitter.com/Love_Nature2020/status/1365727117703589888
This what being served in one quarantine Hotel Sheraton gateway airport Toronto 50 dollars ordered at 4 pm got delivered at 10 pm: https://twitter.com/RaySuperurass/status/1366052434670460930
THE CDC have announced that coronavirus is rarely the cause in 'COVID' deaths: https://twitter.com/BoliqueAna/status/1366311985017622528
Irish guy on the hoax: https://twitter.com/3bucksleft1/status/1365425530087084041
This is a powerful clip of thousands of Irish young men and woman peacefully protesting lockdowns amazing well done and Thank you: https://twitter.com/RoseQue17/status/1365694868249600018
Steve Hughes - Stop being so cynical, just eat your shit: https://youtu.be/6Mgn-fXZRiM
Malibu event: https://aquarianalchemy.org/anarchapulco-satellite-event
Earthship Alchemy in Acapulco: http://triviumlinguistics.com/
Anarchapulco Watch Party: https://youtu.be/LVsITuj3kGE
Malibu event: https://aquarianalchemy.org/anarchapulco-satellite-event/
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to the TCV Summit: https://tcvsummit.com
Uncle Vigilante: https://youtu.be/voSUQmu5Bps
As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
Our Decentralized DollarVigilante.tv Channel: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b
Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b
Bitchute Channel: https://bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX
153 News Channel: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=The%20Dollar%20Vigilante
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedollarvigilante
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/DollarVigilante
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
FaceBook: https://facebook.com/DollarVigilante
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
INTRO VID: The WORLD TECHNOCRATIC FORUM is not associated in any way or form with any other Forum, and its institutional videos have the sole purpose of revealing the views of its founder, the eminent Dr. Wake Up.: https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1366215483163348993
Mask, Double Mask, Triple Mask, then This February 21, 2021: https://youtu.be/3zQZt9ycqPk
Clive De Carle Vid:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VLkJ1skJBAf1/
Baby with plastic bag over his head: https://twitter.com/G_P_L_M/status/1366017368946847754
Fauci Babylon BEE:
https://babylonbee.com/news/dr-fauci-reminds-everyone-that-we-will-only-have-to-wear-masks-until-humans-evolve-them:
LA Unified School District in partnership with Microsoft and John Hopkins for your day pass (like magic your entrance ticket appears): https://twitter.com/BreesAnna/status/1366074238327812101
Man ARRESTED standing up for his wife. They went for a walk at the nearest beach after her brother was hospitalised and in a coma. He asked them to stop harassing her. So cuffs on and off to Wrexham police station. #lockdown #COVID19 @northwaleslive: https://twitter.com/neiljmcevoy/status/1366341829747232770
Woman violently arrested over not giving name & DOB in LONDON for a COVID fine: https://twitter.com/Demo2020cracy/status/1365853105217294339
Boris Johnson Pinnochio: https://twitter.com/Love_Nature2020/status/1365727117703589888
This what being served in one quarantine Hotel Sheraton gateway airport Toronto 50 dollars ordered at 4 pm got delivered at 10 pm: https://twitter.com/RaySuperurass/status/1366052434670460930
THE CDC have announced that coronavirus is rarely the cause in 'COVID' deaths: https://twitter.com/BoliqueAna/status/1366311985017622528
Irish guy on the hoax: https://twitter.com/3bucksleft1/status/1365425530087084041
This is a powerful clip of thousands of Irish young men and woman peacefully protesting lockdowns amazing well done and Thank you: https://twitter.com/RoseQue17/status/1365694868249600018
Steve Hughes - Stop being so cynical, just eat your shit: https://youtu.be/6Mgn-fXZRiM
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