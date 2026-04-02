"For the first time on this planet - a $700 million AWACS aircraft was struck by a drone costing less than $30,000 - Brig General Shafaei, Iranian Armed Forces General Staff spokesman

Brigadier General Shafaei, Iranian Armed Forces General Staff spokesman:

"For the first time on this planet — a $700 million AWACS aircraft was struck by a drone costing less than $30,000. Your reputation on this planet is being destroyed."

Claimed US losses to date:

▪️ 1 AWACS aircraft struck

▪️ 10 aerial refueling tankers destroyed

▪️ F-18s and F-15s downed

▪️ 350+ advanced drones destroyed, including MQ-9s at $35 million each

"Iran's armed forces have shown the world the ineffectiveness of all your advanced equipment."

Also, he said:

"We are waiting. We are waiting for America's ground operation to begin."

Brigadier General Shafaei, Iranian Armed Forces General Staff spokesman, on a potential US ground invasion:

"In close-range, face-to-face combat, we will do such things to the Americans that no one in the world will ever want to join the US military. Such a killing ground will be made for them that for generations to come, Americans will not volunteer to serve."