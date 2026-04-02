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"For the first time on this planet - a $700 million AWACS aircraft was struck by a drone costing less than $30,000 - Brig General Shafaei, Iranian Armed Forces General Staff spokesman
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Brigadier General Shafaei, Iranian Armed Forces General Staff spokesman:

"For the first time on this planet — a $700 million AWACS aircraft was struck by a drone costing less than $30,000. Your reputation on this planet is being destroyed."

Claimed US losses to date:

▪️ 1 AWACS aircraft struck

▪️ 10 aerial refueling tankers destroyed

▪️ F-18s and F-15s downed

▪️ 350+ advanced drones destroyed, including MQ-9s at $35 million each

"Iran's armed forces have shown the world the ineffectiveness of all your advanced equipment."

Also, he said:  

"We are waiting. We are waiting for America's ground operation to begin."

Brigadier General Shafaei, Iranian Armed Forces General Staff spokesman, on a potential US ground invasion:

"In close-range, face-to-face combat, we will do such things to the Americans that no one in the world will ever want to join the US military. Such a killing ground will be made for them that for generations to come, Americans will not volunteer to serve."

He said more:  

Brigadier General Shafaei, directly addressing claims that Iran's ammunition has been destroyed:

"You have no intelligence on them whatsoever. You don't even know where they are. And even if you did, they are in locations where you would have no ability to strike them."


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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