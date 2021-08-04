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(DR. MICHAEL YEADON) RESIST THIS GREATEST CRIME EVER & TYRANNICAL NWO GOV (LIVE, 21.05.15)
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160 views • August 04, 2021
tangentopolis feat. Dr. Michael Yeadon PhD
========
(world orders review)
========
Canterbury is Free with Dr Mike Yeadon! Freedom March 15/5/2021
========
NWO GOVERNMENT. YOU LIE! VARIANTS? A PLOT A PLOT.
'SAME-IANTS'! 'SAME-IANTS'! 'SAME-IANTS'!
DOWN TO THE NWO! DOWN WITH BIG BROTHER!
-------------------
Stand Up, Resist This Greatest Crime Ever & Tyrannical NWO Government
(Mike Yeadon LIVE wt The People!) (share) https://www.bitchute.com/video/rcWMJNHe1Ewe/
========
" " "Asymptomatic Spread" " " (A Totalitarian Lie of Gigantic Proportions; Key to Covid Conology) https://www.bitchute.com/video/MIY5XfpWXiki/
(COVAXXX) 'LIKE GETTING HIT BY A BUS...' (SMOKING GUN: 193K VAERS Reports, 3.9K Death) https://www.bitchute.com/video/vXbfEV4lMJU1/
-------------------
Deaths In VAERS After Covid Vax (Tell A Horrifying Story) 'Hellth Actors' Ignore It!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ItN3ZTSJG3Tc/
We're Now At Record Numbers Of Deaths, They Are Piling Up On Days 1, 2 & 3
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5nkomyKjY1ym/
((LOCKSTEP)) TRYON'S RATS & POPULATION CONTROL [On Selective Breeding & Eugenics]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tVYKFrhXryH2/
Pfizer VAXXX MICROSCOPED! (SHARE) https://www.bitchute.com/video/xw5HALF4MAxY/
========
(VAERS) VAXX INJURIES & DEATHS [Jan--Apr-17, 2021] DEEP DIVE & REVIEW
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qmBCaHmFO7Dj/
'Losing Patience wt the Covid Zombies...' [viral excerpt] Dr. Vernon Coleman
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WEpp5cdmM9kC/
JUST TO BIG ! LONDON 24th FREEDOM (Lock-Down-Breakers-Final-Cuts-Dub)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pph69uk4PoXK/
C(O)VUS - PLANS, REACTIONS, LIES & STATISTICS (DBMC #01)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GdR1GPE9rO3S/
"SPARS" [Psycho-bio Plandemic Planning for 'A Sustainable 2030']
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zPXlfJQLpIFd/
'the DARK WINTER begins...' (RELOADED) [side 1]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bPeBFZmRtTbs/
'MALTHUSIAN MANDATE' (Complete, Parts 1-4)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gih75zQSGGWU/
========
VACCINE & POLITICS NEWS [21.04.14] TimTruth's COVID WORLD Review
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4tJ3BKwz9miF/
GOV Docs of 2002 Reveal 20 Year Plan To ‘Alter Evolution’ With Nanotechnology (TLAV)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UAl1E24UTSny/
WEARABLE-IMPLANTABLE-NANOTECH & Experimental COVID Injections (TLAV)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9ogsbNbQbk3F/
Microsoft's ID2020 Being Implemented Under COVID Cover (+ COVID Death Count Fraud)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ja6oexOS3EtG/
Mask Worms; Swab Nanites (Dangerous Agenda or Conspiracy Theory?)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ESNCBWpmRI8d/
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich (3-02-2021) 'DEVIL IS IN DAVOS' (Covid Pandemic & It's 'Orchestrators')
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vb7jPInON8KF/
CORONA ('tHE bIGGEST cON gAME... iN tHE hISTORY OF cON-gAMES...') (Harry Vox)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/M5VbErMpFS4h/
12 Prominent Scientists/Doctors... to EU ... (Address ‘Urgent’ Safety Concerns or Halt COVID VAXXX!) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z9gEOaQ4Q2So/
Way To Form World Government Is Through Medical Collectivism/Tyranny (Jon Rappoport)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/52j5JKiwRk2u/
How Many... Who've Had the Covid Jab... Will Still be Alive Next Christmas...?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rXIpGPGZzoHd/
(NEVERLOSETRUTH) CORONA-CON-VAXXX UPDATE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6k7PYiGH1a7H/
PANDEMIC PROPAGANDA, LIES & DECEIT (UK Column Report)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lWGHE9YYTP0Y/
BIO WEAPON 'VAXXX' UPDATE [mEDICAL mURDER]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fDZpW3gtiWg4/
VAERS Vax Exposé (250+ Reports Of People Dying Within 1 Day)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cchxDQeEvROj/
No Proof COVID-19 Exists (PROOF It All Was Planned)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8nDzizG4uJ4i/
Covid World Update (Dr. Sherri Tenpenny; Prof. Dolores Cahill, 21.02.21)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GP4FgmxYGtB4/
'THE COVID 19 HOAX/FRAUD' (Dr. Tom Cowan)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i7KmEkcXaaGq/
Covidiots, Zombies & Trolls (Dr. Vernon Coleman)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zpLn7PGiBeD1/
COVID-19 VACCINE (Dr. Larry Palevsky)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1CHPq4lXpyNL
Oxford-AstraZeneca (Eugenics Links) [Corbett & Webb]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JFvliPqubXZe/
THE PSYCHOLOGY OF CONOLOGY (Alan Watt)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1mbnaSbKKFGU/
EMERGING VIRUSES & DEPOPULATION Through VACCINES (Dr. Len Horowitz) https://www.bitchute.com/video/XHvChJSDGp5k/
CORONA P(L)ANDEMIC (THE ENDGAME)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/38nkSDFm7KLS/
THE 'POST-COVID' WORLD (A FANTASTIC PLACE ?)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7YZvriXGDuyH/
Thee Ultimate Revolution (Aldous Huxley)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AD046Ubeulk1/
========
(world orders review)
========
Canterbury is Free with Dr Mike Yeadon! Freedom March 15/5/2021
========
NWO GOVERNMENT. YOU LIE! VARIANTS? A PLOT A PLOT.
'SAME-IANTS'! 'SAME-IANTS'! 'SAME-IANTS'!
DOWN TO THE NWO! DOWN WITH BIG BROTHER!
-------------------
Stand Up, Resist This Greatest Crime Ever & Tyrannical NWO Government
(Mike Yeadon LIVE wt The People!) (share) https://www.bitchute.com/video/rcWMJNHe1Ewe/
========
" " "Asymptomatic Spread" " " (A Totalitarian Lie of Gigantic Proportions; Key to Covid Conology) https://www.bitchute.com/video/MIY5XfpWXiki/
(COVAXXX) 'LIKE GETTING HIT BY A BUS...' (SMOKING GUN: 193K VAERS Reports, 3.9K Death) https://www.bitchute.com/video/vXbfEV4lMJU1/
-------------------
Deaths In VAERS After Covid Vax (Tell A Horrifying Story) 'Hellth Actors' Ignore It!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ItN3ZTSJG3Tc/
We're Now At Record Numbers Of Deaths, They Are Piling Up On Days 1, 2 & 3
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5nkomyKjY1ym/
((LOCKSTEP)) TRYON'S RATS & POPULATION CONTROL [On Selective Breeding & Eugenics]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tVYKFrhXryH2/
Pfizer VAXXX MICROSCOPED! (SHARE) https://www.bitchute.com/video/xw5HALF4MAxY/
========
(VAERS) VAXX INJURIES & DEATHS [Jan--Apr-17, 2021] DEEP DIVE & REVIEW
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qmBCaHmFO7Dj/
'Losing Patience wt the Covid Zombies...' [viral excerpt] Dr. Vernon Coleman
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WEpp5cdmM9kC/
JUST TO BIG ! LONDON 24th FREEDOM (Lock-Down-Breakers-Final-Cuts-Dub)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pph69uk4PoXK/
C(O)VUS - PLANS, REACTIONS, LIES & STATISTICS (DBMC #01)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GdR1GPE9rO3S/
"SPARS" [Psycho-bio Plandemic Planning for 'A Sustainable 2030']
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zPXlfJQLpIFd/
'the DARK WINTER begins...' (RELOADED) [side 1]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bPeBFZmRtTbs/
'MALTHUSIAN MANDATE' (Complete, Parts 1-4)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gih75zQSGGWU/
========
VACCINE & POLITICS NEWS [21.04.14] TimTruth's COVID WORLD Review
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4tJ3BKwz9miF/
GOV Docs of 2002 Reveal 20 Year Plan To ‘Alter Evolution’ With Nanotechnology (TLAV)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UAl1E24UTSny/
WEARABLE-IMPLANTABLE-NANOTECH & Experimental COVID Injections (TLAV)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9ogsbNbQbk3F/
Microsoft's ID2020 Being Implemented Under COVID Cover (+ COVID Death Count Fraud)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ja6oexOS3EtG/
Mask Worms; Swab Nanites (Dangerous Agenda or Conspiracy Theory?)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ESNCBWpmRI8d/
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich (3-02-2021) 'DEVIL IS IN DAVOS' (Covid Pandemic & It's 'Orchestrators')
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vb7jPInON8KF/
CORONA ('tHE bIGGEST cON gAME... iN tHE hISTORY OF cON-gAMES...') (Harry Vox)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/M5VbErMpFS4h/
12 Prominent Scientists/Doctors... to EU ... (Address ‘Urgent’ Safety Concerns or Halt COVID VAXXX!) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z9gEOaQ4Q2So/
Way To Form World Government Is Through Medical Collectivism/Tyranny (Jon Rappoport)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/52j5JKiwRk2u/
How Many... Who've Had the Covid Jab... Will Still be Alive Next Christmas...?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rXIpGPGZzoHd/
(NEVERLOSETRUTH) CORONA-CON-VAXXX UPDATE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6k7PYiGH1a7H/
PANDEMIC PROPAGANDA, LIES & DECEIT (UK Column Report)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lWGHE9YYTP0Y/
BIO WEAPON 'VAXXX' UPDATE [mEDICAL mURDER]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fDZpW3gtiWg4/
VAERS Vax Exposé (250+ Reports Of People Dying Within 1 Day)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cchxDQeEvROj/
No Proof COVID-19 Exists (PROOF It All Was Planned)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8nDzizG4uJ4i/
Covid World Update (Dr. Sherri Tenpenny; Prof. Dolores Cahill, 21.02.21)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GP4FgmxYGtB4/
'THE COVID 19 HOAX/FRAUD' (Dr. Tom Cowan)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i7KmEkcXaaGq/
Covidiots, Zombies & Trolls (Dr. Vernon Coleman)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zpLn7PGiBeD1/
COVID-19 VACCINE (Dr. Larry Palevsky)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1CHPq4lXpyNL
Oxford-AstraZeneca (Eugenics Links) [Corbett & Webb]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JFvliPqubXZe/
THE PSYCHOLOGY OF CONOLOGY (Alan Watt)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1mbnaSbKKFGU/
EMERGING VIRUSES & DEPOPULATION Through VACCINES (Dr. Len Horowitz) https://www.bitchute.com/video/XHvChJSDGp5k/
CORONA P(L)ANDEMIC (THE ENDGAME)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/38nkSDFm7KLS/
THE 'POST-COVID' WORLD (A FANTASTIC PLACE ?)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7YZvriXGDuyH/
Thee Ultimate Revolution (Aldous Huxley)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AD046Ubeulk1/
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