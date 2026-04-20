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Control Grid + AI + Birthright Abuse: The Bigger Plan Revealed - Seamus Bruner | FOC Show
Flyover Conservatives
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On today’s Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with Seamus Bruner to uncover how AI, surveillance systems, and birthright citizenship loopholes are all connected in a rapidly expanding global control grid. He breaks down how emerging technologies are reshaping jobs, power structures, and national sovereignty—often without public awareness or consent. We also explore the deeper spiritual and cultural implications of these trends and what they mean for the future of America.


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Seamus Bruner

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Seamus Bruner is an investigative journalist, author, and Director of Research at the Government Accountability Institute. He has contributed to multiple New York Times bestselling books alongside Peter Schweizer, including works exposing corruption, global elites, and financial influence in politics. Bruner is the author of Controligarchs, where he investigates the rise of powerful tech elites and their growing control over information, economics, and society. His research focuses on following the money, exposing hidden systems of power, and helping Americans better understand the forces shaping their future.


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