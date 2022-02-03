Miles Guo: I will turn the CCP’s Winter Olympics into the “hibernation games”

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2/2/2022 Miles Guo: What are the three rounds of the “Tian Mi Mi Movement”? the US authorized departure of its embassy in Beijing, I sang three songs about taking down the CCP, and now I am officially throwing down the gauntlet – I will turn the CCP’s Winter Olympics into the “hibernation games”