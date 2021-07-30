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BREAKING! Majority of Hospitalized "COVID Patients" Are 'VACCINATED' | Dr. Jane Ruby
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100 views • July 30, 2021
BREAKING! Majority of Hospitalized "COVID Patients" Are 'VACCINATED' | Dr. Jane Ruby
https://rumble.com/vkhw6f-breaking-majority-of-hospitalized-covid-patients-are-vaccinated-dr.-jane-ru.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
Dr. Jane Ruby joined Stew Peters to discuss the world's most 'vaccinated' countries and how their recent spike in hospitalizations happens to be those who have recently been inoculated.
The data suggests that the shot is what's making people ill, and that's no surprise due to the recent ingredient revelations uncovered.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DrJaneRuby.com
https://rumble.com/vkhw6f-breaking-majority-of-hospitalized-covid-patients-are-vaccinated-dr.-jane-ru.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
Dr. Jane Ruby joined Stew Peters to discuss the world's most 'vaccinated' countries and how their recent spike in hospitalizations happens to be those who have recently been inoculated.
The data suggests that the shot is what's making people ill, and that's no surprise due to the recent ingredient revelations uncovered.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DrJaneRuby.com
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