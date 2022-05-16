Inflicting Chronic Disease on Those Who Took the Jab: Dr. Cole and Dr. Urso Discuss Immune Dysregulation

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Dr. Ryan Cole: "To give a chronic lipid nanoparticle and a chronic spike-making factory in your body, in your cells — we know that spike is toxic. We are messing up permanently the immune systems of people, and who knows what disease they're going to die from [because of immune suppression] secondarily."
Full Video: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/05/restoring-truth-and-integrity-to-medical-science-robert-malone-ryan-cole-and-richard-urso-join-the-highwire-video/
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