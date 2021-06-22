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Only one person in the Covid ward not vaccinated
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121 views • June 22, 2021
One person in the Covid ward who was not vaccinated according to the attending Nurse...!
This short clip got a Youtube strike..! for medical misinformation covered by the recent community guide lines.
an email was sent to me stating we think it did...?
This short clip got a Youtube strike..! for medical misinformation covered by the recent community guide lines.
an email was sent to me stating we think it did...?
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