Stew Peters: Abortion Is Human Sacrifice Satanists Salivating For More Dead Babies!

Satanists in New Mexico want to open up a tele-health abortion clinic and claim the sick ritual should be guaranteed because of religious freedom.

Susan Swift is here to explain how devil worshipers are claiming that abortion is a fundamental part of their religion.

Abortion is the unholy sacrament of the devil and this is proof.

The satanic temple is trying to invoke the first amendment to justify killing babies.

Walgreens and CVS are creating a loop hole around abortion restrictions and selling chemical abortion pills.

