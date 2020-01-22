Inside the fence in Virginia

I just got home from the Rally in Virginia.I Had produced the Parody of We Won't Back Down for the Organizers. That was played at the opening.I also sang an Original Song I Believe in the Constitution I produced 6 yrs ago for the very situation.I was there 3 hrs early and had the chance to observe and document the event from inside the gun free zone.I spoke with at least a Dozen officers form State police to Capitol police and they were all on our side!That was the biggest win was the way it built more mutual respect and trust between and Law enforcement! I will go into detail about that later. The Lunatic left has no idea how badly that hurt their plan to pit us against each other! We were respectful comfortable with them and they with us joking and having one big party. They could not have been more helpful and respectful to the crowd! And they got paid for it! LOL! I hear people say those who surrendered their weapons to come inside was a win for the Left. YOU WEREN'T THERE OBVIOUSLY! We turned the other cheek as Jesus has instructed us when our lives or souls are not in real danger. Not because of fear but out of respect for the fact that, WE PUT THESE OFFICERS IN THAT POSITION BY FAILING TO ELECT MEN OF HONOR! So we did not want to be manipulated into a confrontation with them unnecessarily. In doing so We destroyed the narrative the Lunatic left, The southern poverty law center, and other traitors has been perpetuating about MIULITIA. PATRIOTS, AND BIBLE TOTING, GUN LOVEING PATRIOTS!The only question is will we capitalize on the lefts fumble! By sticking this in their face until the cry for mamma and run in their room!I videoed the Law makers walking in and out of the building 1'-10 feet away from thousands of the Patriots WITH THE GUNS BELOW THE GUN FREE ZONE! So what then was the purpose of the Emergency declared by the Governor! Just for his personal protection? Because there was very little effort made to protect the Legislature. IN fact they were herded right by the Armed Crowd just like the Alt right was by ANTIFA IN CHARLETSVILLE. Yet some of them were shaking hands with the armed DOMESTIC TERROISTS that had come to get the Governor (According to his paranoid delusion). It was clear that even the Legislators had no real sense the Armed citizens were a serious threat to them. Very few even had armed escorts at all. While us who had been disarmed watched from the gun free zone up on the hill much unable to touch or shake hands with the Legislators! You might wonder it this was deliberate praying that one of the Militia members or some hot head would do anything violent that could allow things to get out of control real quick.SO we have learned that Patriots have far more self restraint and respect for others than the LEFT CALLING FOR GUN CONTROL! Which makes sense the Lunatic left thinks everyone else is as out of control and dangerous as they are. SO their paranoia makes them feel the need to have someone restrain everyone with the barrel of a gun. Which is itself an act of act of violence against their neighbor!Tell me what is the difference between sticking your gun in someone else s face and demanding your will be done! Or sticking some officers gun who may not have the courage. Conviction, training, or understanding. Of their responsibility to disobey unconstitutional orders as their Oath Demands. As the Virginia Nation Guard did with Northrum in so many words! Well there is one difference at least the person using their own gun in your face is less of a coward!Laws have consequences. It ultimately results in the threat of violence, serious injury or death if one dose not comply with those enforcing it!I have taken numerous gun safety classes and the first two rule are always.Assume it is loaded and don;t point it at anything you don't want to destroy or kill!SO here is the real question that must be answered by anyone who is genuine about gin control.How many Fellow Americans are you WILLING TO KILL TO TAKE THEIR GUNS?The next question is IF SO WHAT ARE YOU NOT WILLING TO KILL THEM FOR?Every media outlet needs to rehash these facts until it drowns out their clamor for gun control!