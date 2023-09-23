'URGENT WARNING FOR OCT_ 4TH 2023!

WAKEUP! THE OCCULT ELITE IS USING THE DEADLY COVID, FLU AND OTHER VACCINES TO KILL OFF HUMANITY. WILL THEY DO THIS WHEN THEY FLIP ON 5G+ ON 10/4/2023? EXPECT THE WORST AND HOPE FOR THE BEST PEOPLE. WE HAVE INSANE TRILLIONARES RUNNING THE WORLD RIGHT NOW AND THEY ONLY WANT 500 PEOPLE ON THE PLANET BY 2025 ACCORDING TO THEM. MORNON MOUTH PIECES GATES, ZUKERBERG AND SWABB ARE JUST A FEW OF THEIR HENCHMEN AND WOMEN FEEDING HUMANITY ENDLESS LIES AND MURDER. YOU BETTER WAKEUP NOW BECAUSE ALL OF US ARE MARKED FOR DEATH IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE. DON'T BELIEVE ME! WAIT AND SEE WHAT HAPPENS BEFORE THE END OF 2023...