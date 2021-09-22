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VACCINE MANDATE FOR TYRANTS
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80 views • September 22, 2021
AUSTRALIA JAB MANDATES FOR POLICE ~ THIS COULD GET INTERESTING
This is extremely ironic 😂
SATAN you are a naughty naughty creep
Vaccinating your own weak tyrants ??!!
LOL I AM DEAD 🤣
This is extremely ironic 😂
SATAN you are a naughty naughty creep
Vaccinating your own weak tyrants ??!!
LOL I AM DEAD 🤣
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