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Whole Plant Medicine and the Entourage Effect | Amazon John Easterling at TTAC LIVE 2019
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62 views • September 02, 2020
In Part 1 of this presentation from TTAC Live! 2019, Amazon John Easterling talked about cannabis and its ability to help our natural endocannabinoid system. In Part 2, he’ll explain why “whole-plant” medicine is essential if you want to experience the full healing power of this miraculous plant. There are hundreds of unique molecules within the cannabis plant. Researchers have yet to find another plant with this kind of complexity. [Watch Part 1 HERE - http://bit.ly/amazon-john-pt1]
Taking just one molecule, such as CBD, out of an organism so intricately designed causes loss of synergistic power of the whole plant. Data shows that whole plant applications have the best results in terms of effectiveness for treatment or prevention, as well as reduction or minimizing adverse effects. This is called the “entourage effect” -- the synergy of all cannabis compounds to modulate the ECS and create balance in the body. Be sure to watch to the end to learn how whole-plant medicine and the entourage effect may be the key to unlocking your body’s full potential.
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About Amazon John
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"Amazon" John Easterling, founder of Happy Tree Microbes, spent over two decades in and out of the Amazon rainforest planting medicine. He researched and brought to market a variety of Amazonian medicinal and therapeutic plants after formulating them in America using advanced technological methods. In 2008, Easterling married singer/actress Olivia Newton-John. Together, they helped spread the word about preserving the rainforest as well as the health values found in its botanicals plants. They also serve on the board of the Amazon Center for Environmental Education and Research (ACEER) organization to help the indigenous people of the Amazon gain ownership and title to their land.
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About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
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About TTAC LIVE 2019
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In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: http://bit.ly/ttac-live-2019.
Taking just one molecule, such as CBD, out of an organism so intricately designed causes loss of synergistic power of the whole plant. Data shows that whole plant applications have the best results in terms of effectiveness for treatment or prevention, as well as reduction or minimizing adverse effects. This is called the “entourage effect” -- the synergy of all cannabis compounds to modulate the ECS and create balance in the body. Be sure to watch to the end to learn how whole-plant medicine and the entourage effect may be the key to unlocking your body’s full potential.
----------------------------------
About Amazon John
----------------------------------
"Amazon" John Easterling, founder of Happy Tree Microbes, spent over two decades in and out of the Amazon rainforest planting medicine. He researched and brought to market a variety of Amazonian medicinal and therapeutic plants after formulating them in America using advanced technological methods. In 2008, Easterling married singer/actress Olivia Newton-John. Together, they helped spread the word about preserving the rainforest as well as the health values found in its botanicals plants. They also serve on the board of the Amazon Center for Environmental Education and Research (ACEER) organization to help the indigenous people of the Amazon gain ownership and title to their land.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
-------------------------------------
About TTAC LIVE 2019
-------------------------------------
In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: http://bit.ly/ttac-live-2019.
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