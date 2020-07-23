While Covid Distracts, Turkey And Egypt On Brink Of War Over Libya

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Remember Libya? The country "liberated" by Obama and Hillary? Nine years later the country remains destroyed, with the remains being picked apart by warlords and slave traders. Turkey, an enthusiastic supporter of the 2011 invasion, is making its move to snatch Libyan oil. Neighboring Egypt says, "not so fast." The world is distracted by disappearing coronavirus while a major war is brewing. Also in today's Report, Texas Covid updates, W.H.O. hires corrupt PR firm, and more...